Bojangles (BOJA) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Group currently has $13.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Bojangles’ FY2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOJA. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bojangles in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bojangles from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bojangles from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bojangles in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Bojangles from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Bojangles (BOJA) opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Bojangles has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $403.68 and a P/E ratio of 13.43.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Bojangles had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $133.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Bojangles’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Bojangles will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bojangles by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bojangles during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Bojangles during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bojangles by 65.3% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bojangles by 30.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bojangles Company Profile

Bojangles’, Inc is a restaurant operator and franchisor. The Company offers food made from its Southern recipes. The Company’s menu includes its made-from-scratch, buttermilk biscuits baked fresh every 20 minutes; its fresh, never-frozen bone-in fried chicken; its fixin’s; its Bo-Smart menu featuring items, such as salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, roasted chicken bites and fat-free green beans; its freshly baked and delicious sweets menu, and its Legendary Iced Tea.

