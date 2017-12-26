BMC Stock (BMCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.05

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 616600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMCH. BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BMC Stock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1,660.00, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.50.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). BMC Stock had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $881.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Alexander sold 28,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $590,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gene Rea sold 75,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,640. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMCH. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,510,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,912,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,365,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after acquiring an additional 702,295 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,718,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 672,491 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 985,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after acquiring an additional 557,675 shares during the period.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc is a provider of building products and services in the United States residential construction market. The Company’s segments include Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Texas, Intermountain, Western and Mountain West divisions. Its product offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods and an array of products, including millwork, doors, windows, structural components, floor and roof trusses and wall panels.

