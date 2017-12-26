Blue Buffalo Pet Products (BUFF) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blue Buffalo Pet Products earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 44.1143224128097 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ BUFF) traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 632,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,447. The firm has a market cap of $6,348.00, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Blue Buffalo Pet Products has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $32.89.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.05 million. Blue Buffalo Pet Products had a return on equity of 86.23% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. equities analysts expect that Blue Buffalo Pet Products will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BUFF shares. Gabelli started coverage on Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Blue Buffalo Pet Products to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other Blue Buffalo Pet Products news, insider William W. Bishop, Jr. sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $623,230.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William W. Bishop, Jr. sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $605,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 655,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,722,472.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,435 shares of company stock worth $2,652,771. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc (BBPP) is a holding company. The Company operates as a pet food company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets and sells pet food under product lines, including BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.

