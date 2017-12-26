BlackBerry (BB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BlackBerry have outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. The stock has rallied 71.3% compared with its industry's gain of only 9.9%. Ushering in further good news, the company outperformed in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 driven by robust software sales. Moreover, BlackBerry’s decision to focus exclusively on software business seems to be paying off. In fact, software and service revenues are estimated to rise between 10% and 15% in 2018. Growth of its cybersecurity business is also a huge positive. Additionally, the company has inked multiple deals to expand its software business. BlackBerry’s projection of its free cash flow in fiscal 2018 is also encouraging. However, the unfavorable verdict in the Nokia case is disappointing. Charges pertaining to the issue hurt the bottom line in the fiscal third quarter as well.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Vetr cut BlackBerry from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $10.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Shares of BlackBerry ( BB ) opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,221.16, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.70 million. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

