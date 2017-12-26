Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 1,076 Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 41,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $7,576,709.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,183.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. ( HD ) opened at $188.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54. Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.05 and a 12-month high of $188.84. The company has a market capitalization of $219,688.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 238.88% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Home Depot, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $191.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.28.

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

