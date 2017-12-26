Barracuda Networks Inc (CUDA) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE:CUDA) by 157.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.75% of Barracuda Networks worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barracuda Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,660,000 after purchasing an additional 204,731 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Barracuda Networks by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,172,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,094,000 after acquiring an additional 426,715 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barracuda Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,968,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barracuda Networks by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,538,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,473,000 after acquiring an additional 402,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Barracuda Networks by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,393,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,123,000 after acquiring an additional 129,425 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Barracuda Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.55 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Barracuda Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Barracuda Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens downgraded Barracuda Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barracuda Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

In related news, Director Michael D. Perone sold 108,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $2,789,808.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,378,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,512,039.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dustin Driggs sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $127,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,245,503 shares of company stock valued at $31,250,067. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Barracuda Networks Inc (CUDA) opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. Barracuda Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,472.49, a PE ratio of 161.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 3.28.

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Barracuda Networks had a return on equity of 197.30% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Barracuda Networks Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Barracuda Networks Company Profile

Barracuda Networks, Inc designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The Company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data. Its solutions are designed to manage information technology operations for its customers.

