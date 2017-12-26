Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (OZRK) Stake Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Bank Of The Ozarks worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OZRK. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,543,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,351,000 after buying an additional 222,236 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 34,833 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank Of The Ozarks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank Of The Ozarks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.14.

Shares of Bank Of The Ozarks Inc ( NASDAQ:OZRK ) opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,355.81, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. Bank Of The Ozarks Inc has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $242.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.67 million. Bank Of The Ozarks had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 65.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Of The Ozarks Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank Of The Ozarks

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a state chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its loan services include various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans and various leasing services.

