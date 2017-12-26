Bank of Commerce (BOCH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Bank of Commerce ( BOCH ) opened at $11.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $187.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 million. research analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth $111,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Bank of Commerce by 512.7% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/bank-of-commerce-boch-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings (Holding Company) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce (Bank), which operates under two separate names (Redding Bank of Commerce and Sacramento Bank of Commerce). The Bank operates over four full service facilities in two diverse markets in Northern California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.