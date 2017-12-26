Bank of America Corp (BAC) Holdings Boosted by IFC Holdings Incorporated FL

IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bank of America by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE BAC) opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311,670.00, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Vetr raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.96 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

