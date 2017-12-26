Bandwidth (BAND) & Level 3 Communications (LVLT) Head to Head Comparison

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) and Level 3 Communications (NYSE:LVLT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bandwidth and Level 3 Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 0 5 0 3.00 Level 3 Communications 1 3 0 0 1.75

Bandwidth currently has a consensus price target of $29.80, suggesting a potential upside of 29.28%. Level 3 Communications has a consensus price target of $60.16, suggesting a potential upside of 12.18%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Level 3 Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and Level 3 Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth N/A N/A N/A Level 3 Communications 7.47% 5.52% 2.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Level 3 Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Level 3 Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bandwidth and Level 3 Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $152.13 million 2.67 $22.35 million N/A N/A Level 3 Communications N/A N/A N/A $1.77 30.30

Bandwidth has higher revenue and earnings than Level 3 Communications.

Summary

Level 3 Communications beats Bandwidth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc., formerly Bandwidth.com, Inc., is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service provider (CPaaS) that enables enterprises to create, scale and operate voice or text communications services across any mobile application or connected device or enterprises. The Company has two operating and reportable segments, CPaaS and Other. The Company’s solutions include a broad range of software APIs for voice and text functionality and IP voice network. The Company’s sophisticated and easy-to-use software APIs allow enterprises to enhance their products and services by incorporating advanced voice and text capabilities. The Company offers advanced monitoring, reporting and analytics, superior customer service, dedicated operating teams, and personalized support.

About Level 3 Communications

Level 3 Communications, Inc. is a provider of a range of integrated communications services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, EMEA and Latin America. The North America includes operations in Atlanta, Georgia; Littleton, Colorado; Miami, Florida; Montreal, Canada; New York, New York; Phoenix, Arizona; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Southfield, Michigan, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Europe segment includes operations in Basingstoke, England; Crewe, England; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and Paris, France. The Latin America includes operations in Colombia; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Caracas, Venezuela; Lima, Peru; Quito, Ecuador; Santiago, Chile, and Sao Paulo, Brazil. It offers optical, Internet Protocol, computing and storage technologies. It offers a range of communications services, including Internet Protocol (IP) and data services, transport and fiber services, colocation and data center services, security services and voice services.

