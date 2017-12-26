Baidu (BIDU) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Baidu earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 45.6337645240989 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Baidu (BIDU) traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.36. The stock had a trading volume of 658,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,897. The firm has a market cap of $82,890.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $162.53 and a fifty-two week high of $274.97.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Vetr cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.83 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $232.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.19.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, the Company provides a platform for businesses to reach customers.

