Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (AFH) Expected to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) – Boenning Scattergood upped their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Atlas Financial in a report issued on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Atlas Financial’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlas Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of Atlas Financial ( NASDAQ AFH ) traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 42,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Atlas Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

In related news, VP Paul Anthony Romano, Jr. sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $56,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Frederick Walker sold 63,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $1,278,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,927.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,899,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlas Financial by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 780,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 90,246 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Financial by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 67,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Financial by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 64,629 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc formerly JJR VI Acquisition Corp is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in the business of providing commercial automobile insurance in the United States with a niche market orientation. The Company’s automobile insurance products provide coverage in three areas: liability, accident benefits and physical damage.

