Atlantic Trust Group LLC Sells 14,047 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

Atlantic Trust Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,047 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC owned 0.36% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFM. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $40,505,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $32,954,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,573,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,344,000 after buying an additional 1,137,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,421,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,557,000 after buying an additional 719,381 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,717,000 after buying an additional 665,598 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.28.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc ( SFM ) opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $3,320.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James Leroy Nielsen sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $2,548,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 36,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $877,441.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,764.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc is a food retailer. The Company operates as a grocery store that offers fresh, natural and organic food that includes fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, body care and natural household items catering to consumers’ interest in health and wellness.

