Atlantic Trust Group LLC Has $8.88 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,604,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,195,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,742,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,655 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 442.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,449,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,100 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,299,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $765,930,000 after acquiring an additional 928,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,129,000.

SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) opened at $120.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34,240.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $107.80 and a twelve month high of $128.32.

Separately, Standpoint Research upped their target price on SPDR Gold Shares to $28,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

