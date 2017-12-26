Atlantic Trust Group LLC Has $8.78 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Atlantic Trust Group LLC cut its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC owned 0.16% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 4,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JLL. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 6,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total transaction of $989,630.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,768.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin H. Nesbitt sold 6,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.32, for a total transaction of $1,000,593.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35 shares in the company, valued at $5,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE JLL) opened at $149.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6,785.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $97.60 and a twelve month high of $155.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio is 9.92%.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. It offers integrated services on a local, regional and global basis to owner, occupier, investor and developer clients.

