Atlantic Trust Group LLC Boosts Position in Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX)

Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,646 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,738 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC owned 0.14% of Newfield Exploration worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Newfield Exploration by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 49,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Newfield Exploration by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,327,000 after acquiring an additional 196,405 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Newfield Exploration in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Newfield Exploration by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 307,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Newfield Exploration by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 122,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newfield Exploration alerts:

In related news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $349,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juanita F. Romans sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $105,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,800.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $1,210,270. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Newfield Exploration from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.90.

Shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $6,280.01, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. Newfield Exploration Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Newfield Exploration’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/atlantic-trust-group-llc-boosts-position-in-newfield-exploration-co-nfx.html.

Newfield Exploration Profile

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Newfield Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newfield Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.