athenahealth (ATHN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. athenahealth earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the health services provider an impact score of 46.0775867338155 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of athenahealth (ATHN) traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.65. 335,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,226. The company has a market cap of $5,350.00, a P/E ratio of 176.17, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.57. athenahealth has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.52 million. athenahealth had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.78%. athenahealth’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that athenahealth will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATHN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of athenahealth in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of athenahealth from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of athenahealth and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. athenahealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.29.

In other news, Director Brandon H. Hull sold 800 shares of athenahealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $106,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 4,000 shares of athenahealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $496,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,710,435.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,983 shares of company stock worth $1,136,794. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination and population health services. The Company also offers Epocrates and other point-of-care mobile applications. The Company delivers majority of its service offerings through a single instance of cloud-based software, athenaNet.

