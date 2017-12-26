Astoria Financial Corp (AF) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Astoria Financial Corp (NYSE:AF) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,696 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 734,781 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Astoria Financial were worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Astoria Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Astoria Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Astoria Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astoria Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Astoria Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Astoria Financial in a report on Sunday, September 3rd.

Shares of Astoria Financial Corp ( AF ) opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Astoria Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2,190.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Astoria Financial Profile

Astoria Financial Corporation is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal business is the operation of its subsidiary, Astoria Bank. Astoria Bank’s primary business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and businesses and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, principal repayments on loans and securities and borrowings, primarily in multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, one- to four-family, or residential, mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

