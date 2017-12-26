Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.78.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 54,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $5,211,543.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,088,859.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $539,225.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,416.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,256,989 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,422,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 74,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ ACGL) traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $90.27. The stock had a trading volume of 256,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $11,810.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $102.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.44%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance. The Company provides a range of property, casualty and mortgage insurance and reinsurance lines. The Company operates in five segments: insurance, reinsurance, mortgage, other and corporate. The insurance segment’s product lines include construction and national accounts; excess and surplus casualty; lenders products; professional lines; programs; property, energy, marine and aviation; travel, accident and health, and other.

