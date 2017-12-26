ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,669,000 after buying an additional 83,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,192,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,161,000 after buying an additional 65,211 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 984,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,918,000 after buying an additional 37,976 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 524,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 25,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of ArcBest Corporation ( ARCB ) opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ArcBest Corporation has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $949.85, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.82.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. ArcBest had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $744.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that ArcBest Corporation will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Legg sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $230,860.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,235.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,853 shares of company stock worth $499,794. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation is a holding company of businesses providing integrated logistics solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Asset-Based, which consists of ABF Freight System, Inc and other subsidiaries; ArcBest, which represents the consolidation of the operations of the Premium Logistics, Transportation Management and Household Goods Moving Services segments, and FleetNet, which includes the results of operations of FleetNet America, Inc (FleetNet).

