Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Arcadia Biosciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 43.919985013024 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ RKDA) opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.75, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -1.31.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology trait company. The Company develops a portfolio of yield and traits addressing multiple crops that supply the global food and feed markets. It has a pipeline of products in development incorporating its traits, including products that are in advanced stages of development or on the market.

