Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABUS shares. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other news, insider Michael J. Sofia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,393,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 785.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 110,499 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,266,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,651,000 after purchasing an additional 56,457 shares during the period. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 124,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ ABUS) traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. 113,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,898. The stock has a market cap of $264.25, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.07. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a current ratio of 11.03.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, formerly Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a therapeutic solutions company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B infection (HBV), a disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

