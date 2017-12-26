Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the last month, Applied Industrial’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2018 results. Quarterly earnings of 86 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents. The stellar performance was backed by robust demand, acquisition-related benefits and favorable foreign currency-translation impact. The company believes these positives will continue to drive its near-term top- and bottom-line performance. However, we fear that headwinds such as heightening industry rivalry or consolidation among consumers and suppliers or any sudden supply chain issues might curtail the company’s near-term growth. Over the last 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has remained unchanged for both fiscal 2018 and 2019.”

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE AIT ) traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.35. The stock had a trading volume of 100,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2,497.76, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $680.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/applied-industrial-technologies-ait-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.