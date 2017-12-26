Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) Given a $36.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price objective on Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream GP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Antero Midstream GP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Antero Midstream GP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Antero Midstream GP in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream GP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) remained flat at $$18.55 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,173. Antero Midstream GP has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.87.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million. Antero Midstream GP had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.41%. equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream GP will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 128.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream GP in the second quarter valued at $462,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream GP in the third quarter valued at $1,413,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream GP in the second quarter valued at $12,415,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream GP in the second quarter valued at $255,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream GP Company Profile

Antero Midstream GP LP, formerly Antero Resources Midstream Management LLC, owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure. The Company’s segments include gathering and processing and water handling and treatment. The gathering and processing segment consist of long-term, fee-based activities including low-pressure gathering, compression, high-pressure gathering, processing, fractionation, and condensate gathering.

