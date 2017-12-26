ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.13.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.23 and a P/E ratio of -92.33. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.47 million. ANGI Homeservices had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth approximately $37,217,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 2,069.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,019,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,670 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 36.9% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,524,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,944 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter worth approximately $6,230,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 55.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 462,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 164,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc is focused on creating digital marketplace for home services, connecting homeowners across the globe with home service professionals. The Company operates 10 brands including Angie’s List, HomeAdvisor, HomeStars, Instapro, MyBuilder, MyHammer, Travaux, Werkspot, CraftJack and mHelpDesk.

