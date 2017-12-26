Andrew C. Petrik Sells 3,800 Shares of Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Stock

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $80,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.66. Ciena Corporation has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.91 million. Ciena had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 169.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,217,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,791 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,373,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,188,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $28,400,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $23,010,000.

Several analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, August 31st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Andrew C. Petrik Sells 3,800 Shares of Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/andrew-c-petrik-sells-3800-shares-of-ciena-corporation-cien-stock-2.html.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and technology company, which provides solutions that enable a range of network operators to adopt communication architectures and deliver an array of services, relied upon by enterprise and consumer end users. It provides equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communications networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.