Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Jack in the Box (JACK)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/20/2017 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

12/19/2017 – Jack in the Box had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

12/19/2017 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/5/2017 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Jack in the Box’s shares have underperformed its industry year to date. The company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2017 earnings of 73 cents lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18% and fell 24.3% year over year (y/y) due to lower revenues and restaurant operating margins. Revenues of $338.7 million also missed the consensus mark and declined 15% y/y. Notably, comps at the Qdoba brand have been suffering due to poor restaurant level execution. A choppy sales environment in the U.S. restaurant space has been further hurting comps at both the brands, and might continue doing so. Even so, Jack in the Box’s premium and value offerings, along with increased focus on menu innovation, franchising and delivery should somewhat aid in spurring growth. Efforts to reinvigorate the Qdoba brand along with management’s plan of even considering alternatives to the brand also bode well. Still, high costs might continue to hurt margins.”

12/1/2017 – Jack in the Box was given a new $109.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2017 – Jack in the Box had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2017 – Jack in the Box was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/27/2017 – Jack in the Box was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2017 – Jack in the Box had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2017 – Jack in the Box had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2017 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

11/15/2017 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $99.96. The stock had a trading volume of 304,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,299. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2,938.93, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.16). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $338.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, SVP Paul D. Melancon sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $41,296.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,946 shares in the company, valued at $505,580.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dean C. Gordon sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $28,417.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,924 shares in the company, valued at $401,111.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,201 shares of company stock worth $2,641,365. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and Qdoba Mexican Eats (Qdoba) fast-casual restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Jack in the Box and Qdoba restaurant operations. Qdoba is a fast-casual Mexican food brand in the United States, offering food items including burritos, tacos, salads, and quesadillas.

