Analysts Offer Predictions for DBV Technologies SA -‘s Q4 2017 Earnings (DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA – (NASDAQ:DBVT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group issued their Q4 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DBV Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised DBV Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on DBV Technologies from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.63.

Shares of DBV Technologies ( DBVT ) traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.39. 121,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,130. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $50.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Airain ltd bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 179,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,724,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a France-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a technology platform called Vaskin. The Company’s therapeutic approach is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, its proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin using Viaskin.

