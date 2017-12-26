Analysts Anticipate Cemtrex Inc (CETX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) will report $30.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cemtrex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.20 million. Cemtrex posted sales of $36.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cemtrex will report full-year sales of $30.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.91 million to $120.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $134.43 million per share, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $136.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cemtrex.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cemtrex in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cemtrex in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Cemtrex in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cemtrex ( CETX ) traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 60,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of -0.50. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $8.41.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/analysts-anticipate-cemtrex-inc-cetx-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-30-75-million.html.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc is a diversified technology company, which provides solutions to industrial and manufacturing needs. The Company provides manufacturing services of electronic system assemblies; provides broad-based industrial services, instruments and emission monitors for industrial processes, and provides industrial air filtration and environmental control systems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cemtrex (CETX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.