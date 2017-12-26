AMP Capital Investors Ltd Purchases 14,430 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $23,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.3% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 357.1% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $449,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK) opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58,916.95, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 117.49%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

