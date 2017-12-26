Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 40,000 Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (FTAI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 57.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 431,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 158,023 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the third quarter valued at about $451,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 20.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTAI. BidaskClub raised Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC ( NYSE:FTAI ) opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1,515.44, a PE ratio of -333.33 and a beta of 1.89.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,200.00%.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people across the world. The Company operates through five segments Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad.

