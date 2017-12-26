Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.57% of AdvanSix worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASIX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 5.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 16.7% during the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Symphony Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 4.1% during the second quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 65,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on AdvanSix from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.41 per share, with a total value of $25,014.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,366 shares of company stock worth $99,944. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. AdvanSix Inc has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1,300.00 and a P/E ratio of 26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/ameriprise-financial-inc-raises-holdings-in-advansix-inc-asix.html.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc is an integrated manufacturer of Nylon 6. The Company also sells a variety of other products, all of which are produced as part of the Nylon 6 resin manufacturing process primarily, including caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers and other chemical intermediates. The Company operates primarily through its integrated manufacturing sites located in Frankford, Pennsylvania, Hopewell, Virginia, and Chesterfield, Virginia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.