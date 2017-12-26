American River Bankshares (AMRB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Shares of American River Bankshares (AMRB) traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.10. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American River Bankshares has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $96.29, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.34.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). American River Bankshares had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. sell-side analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American River Bankshares announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 320,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American River Bankshares in the third quarter worth $138,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in American River Bankshares by 27.5% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its stake in American River Bankshares by 22.0% in the third quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American River Bankshares by 34.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American River Bankshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary is American River Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s primary business is serving the commercial banking needs of small to mid-sized businesses. The Bank accepts checking and savings deposits; offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit; makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, secured real estate loans, and other installment and term loans, and offers other customary banking services.

