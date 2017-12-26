American International Group (AIG) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about American International Group (NYSE:AIG) have trended positive this week, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American International Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.6908651665331 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of American International Group (AIG) traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,358,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $53,317.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. American International Group has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $67.47.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.81.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

