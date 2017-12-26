American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Shares Bought by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.08% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter.

AXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other news, major shareholder American Securities Llc sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $260,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director George Thanopoulos sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $2,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,604,931 shares of company stock valued at $271,156,687 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1,918.64, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $21.25.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 36.26%. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc (AAM) manufactures, engineers, designs and validates driveline and drivetrain systems and related components and chassis modules for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Its driveline and drivetrain systems include components that transfer power from the transmission and deliver it to the drive wheels.

