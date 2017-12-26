Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (AWP)

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE AWP) remained flat at $$6.66 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 328,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,353. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

About Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is capital appreciation. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is high current income. The Fund may invest in foreign securities, equity-linked structured notes, equity-linked securities and various other derivative instruments, which may be illiquid.

