Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) is First Trust Advisors LP’s 8th Largest Position

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,261 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Alphabet worth $350,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,278,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ GOOGL) opened at $1,068.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $789.62 and a 12 month high of $1,086.49. The firm has a market cap of $739,590.00, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $9.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.14. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $22.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.06 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 32.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,027.27 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $990.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,089.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

