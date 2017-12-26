Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 9,697 Shares of First Busey Co. (BUSE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,697 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.12% of First Busey worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 585,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,499 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Co. (BUSE) opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,490.00, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $32.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BUSE. BidaskClub lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other First Busey news, Director George Barr sold 14,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $453,599.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 9,697 Shares of First Busey Co. (BUSE)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-sells-9697-shares-of-first-busey-co-buse.html.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation (First Busey) is a financial holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its branch network in downstate Illinois, St.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.