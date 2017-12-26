Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $62.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $47.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform market weight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.81.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE AEM) opened at $45.32 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10,520.00, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 44.32 and a beta of -0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. WFG Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold producer with mining operations in northwestern Quebec, northern Mexico, northern Finland and Nunavut, as well as exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. It operates through the business units: Northern Business, which consists of its operations in Canada and Finland, such as the LaRonde mine, the Lapa mine, the Goldex mine, the Meadowbank mine, the Meliadine project and the Malartic Mine in Canada, as well as the Kittila mine in Finland; Southern Business, which consists of its operations in Mexico, such as the Pinos Altos mine that includes the Creston Mascota deposit and the La India mine owned by its indirect subsidiary, as well as Exploration Group, which focuses on the identification of new mineral reserves and mineral resources, and new development opportunities in gold producing regions.

