Affiance Financial LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. General Mills comprises 1.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 0.6% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 1.3% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

General Mills, Inc. ( NYSE:GIS ) opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $63.73. The firm has a market cap of $34,520.00, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. General Mills had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 38.89%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 71.79%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/affiance-financial-llc-has-1-25-million-stake-in-general-mills-inc-gis.html.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.