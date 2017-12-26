ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Stock Price Up 11%

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) rose 11% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 608,981 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 791% from the average daily volume of 68,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James Financial raised ADMA Biologics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.09, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.36.

In other news, Director Eric I. Richman bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at $67,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Adam S. Grossman purchased 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $1,042,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 526,500 shares of company stock worth $1,131,975. 60.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADMA Biologics stock. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC owned about 2.19% of ADMA Biologics worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and intends to market specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics.

