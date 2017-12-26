Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Activision is one of the leading names in the video game publishing arena. Its popularity is primarily driven by its well-known franchises, which will continue to fuel top-line growth. Increasing digital revenues, King Digital buyout and strength in franchises are the key drivers. The company’s much awaited Call of Duty: WWII earned over $500 million in the first three days of its release. The company’s attempts to become a broad-based media company are prudent in our view. Apart from launching a movie studio and consumer products division, the company is also strengthening its presence in the lucrative e-sports market. Over the past one year, share prices have outperformed the broader industry. However, hit driven and competitive nature of the video game industry begets caution.”

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATVI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $61.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.13.

Shares of Activision Blizzard ( ATVI ) traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $64.51. 3,300,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,713,814. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48,775.98, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $1,257,590.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 321.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/activision-blizzard-atvi-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. The Company develops and distributes content and services across various gaming platforms, including video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King) and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.