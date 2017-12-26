Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) to Post FY2017 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) – Jefferies Group cut their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Acorda Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.47.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics ( ACOR ) opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,009.74, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.58. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $141.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.64 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

In other Acorda Therapeutics news, insider Burkhard Blank sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $226,856.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,569.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. State Street Corp raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 52.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,476,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,783,000 after purchasing an additional 851,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 29.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,745,000 after purchasing an additional 541,418 shares during the period. RA Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 83.8% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 900,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 410,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 306.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 403,467 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 65.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 354,304 shares during the period.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies, including Ampyra (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 milligram (mg), a treatment to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS).

