ACI Worldwide (ACIW) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Survey

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW) is one of 182 publicly-traded companies in the “IT Services & Consulting” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ACI Worldwide to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.0% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ACI Worldwide and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide $1.01 billion $129.53 million 68.03 ACI Worldwide Competitors $2.79 billion $288.44 million 349.12

ACI Worldwide’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ACI Worldwide. ACI Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Worldwide’s competitors have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ACI Worldwide and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide 0 1 2 0 2.67 ACI Worldwide Competitors 748 4626 7351 175 2.54

ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.59%. As a group, “IT Services & Consulting” companies have a potential downside of 9.49%. Given ACI Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Worldwide and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide 3.72% 11.02% 4.55% ACI Worldwide Competitors -20.98% -277.77% -4.89%

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc. develops, markets, installs and supports a line of software products and services primarily focused on facilitating electronic payments. The Company also distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. Its products and services are used principally by financial institutions, retailers, billers and electronic payment processors, both in domestic and international markets. The Company’s products are sold and supported through distribution networks covering three geographic regions, including the Americas, Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Asia/Pacific. The Company’s products and services are used by a range of transaction-generating endpoints, including automated teller machines (ATM), retail merchant point-of-sale (POS) terminals, bank branches, corporations and Internet commerce sites. The Company provides payment solutions to financial institutions globally for both retail banking and transaction banking services.

