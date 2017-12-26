Ability (ABIL) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Press coverage about Ability (NASDAQ:ABIL) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ability earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.3959271717408 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of Ability (ABIL) opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Ability has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.54.

Ability Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Ability Computer & Software Industries Ltd. and Ability Security Systems Ltd., which provide interception, geolocation and cyber intelligence tools for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies and homeland security agencies around the world.

