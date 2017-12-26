Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cowen set a $68.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99,092.41, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 83.47%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 23,866 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,325,756.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,131,797.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 96,603 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $5,430,054.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,986,429.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,172 shares of company stock worth $27,533,150. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,786,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,308,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,499,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,574,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 47,589,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,313,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918,038 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,865,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,305,942,000 after acquiring an additional 809,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,722,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $569,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

