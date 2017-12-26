A. Schulman (SHLM) versus Koppers (KOP) Financial Contrast

A. Schulman (NASDAQ: SHLM) and Koppers (NYSE:KOP) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares A. Schulman and Koppers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A. Schulman $2.46 billion 0.44 $33.02 million $0.87 42.30 Koppers $1.42 billion 0.74 $29.30 million $2.31 21.80

A. Schulman has higher revenue and earnings than Koppers. Koppers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than A. Schulman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

A. Schulman pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Koppers does not pay a dividend. A. Schulman pays out 94.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. A. Schulman has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

A. Schulman has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koppers has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of A. Schulman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Koppers shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of A. Schulman shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Koppers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares A. Schulman and Koppers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A. Schulman 1.35% 31.20% 3.06% Koppers 3.54% 119.06% 7.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for A. Schulman and Koppers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A. Schulman 0 1 1 0 2.50 Koppers 0 1 4 0 2.80

A. Schulman currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.54%. Koppers has a consensus price target of $49.60, indicating a potential downside of 1.49%. Given A. Schulman’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe A. Schulman is more favorable than Koppers.

Summary

Koppers beats A. Schulman on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A. Schulman

A. Schulman, Inc. is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the United States and Canada (USCAN), Latin America (LATAM), Asia Pacific (APAC) and Engineered Composites (EC). As of August 31, 2016, the Company operated in six product families, including custom performance colors (CPC), engineered composites, Masterbatch solutions, engineered plastics, specialty powders and distribution services. The CPC product family offers powdered, pelletized and liquid color concentrates that are custom-designed for thermoplastic resins.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc. is a global integrated provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. The Company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) and Performance Chemicals (PC). The RUPS business sells treated and untreated wood products, rail joint bars and services primarily to the railroad markets. The primary products supplied by PC business are copper-based wood preservatives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole (MicroPro), micronized pigments (MicroShades) and chromated copper arsenate. Through CMC business, the Company processes coal tar into a range of products, including carbon pitch, creosote and carbon black feedstock. Its products and services are used in a range of markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries.

