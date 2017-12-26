51,390 Shares in Old National Bancorp (ONB) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $505,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 52.5% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 52.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

Shares of Old National Bancorp ( ONB ) opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2,390.00, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $154.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, provides a range of services, including commercial and consumer loan and depository services, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory and other traditional banking services. The Company focuses on community banking.

