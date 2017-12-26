$0.19 EPS Expected for LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, October 9th. First Analysis downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Sunday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

In related news, insider David B. Roberts sold 4,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $132,513.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,851.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11,612.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.30. 82,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,971. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $602.99, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a provider of medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The Company develops, manufactures and markets medical devices and implants used primarily in the field of vascular surgery. It is engaged in the design, marketing, sales and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease industry segment.

