Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) to “Buy”

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $0.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in the development of cancer drugs. The company’s principal product candidates under different developmental stages include Actimab-A for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in elderly patients and Iomab-B used to condition the bone marrow of patients. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATNM. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 23rd. B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM ) traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,837. The company has a market cap of $54.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 41.36. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.72.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Actinium) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing cancer treatments. The Company is engaged in developing therapies for diseases using its alpha particle immunotherapy platform and other related technologies. The Company’s products include Actimab-A, an antibody-drug construct containing actinium 225 (Ac-225), and Iomab-B, an antibody-drug construct containing iodine 131 (I-131).

